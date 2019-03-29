Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 178,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the third quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lydall by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 251,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 88,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lydall by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

LDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

LDL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,983. The stock has a market cap of $411.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.82. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.83 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.45%. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/walthausen-co-llc-acquires-new-position-in-lydall-inc-ldl.html.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.