Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.56 ($118.10).

Shares of WCH opened at €76.40 ($88.84) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 12 month high of €157.05 ($182.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

