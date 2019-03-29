vTorrent (VTR) Price Up 78% Over Last Week

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One vTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. vTorrent has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, vTorrent has traded up 78% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000325 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,439.99 or 2.79964815 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00122862 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002009 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00002214 BTC.

vTorrent Profile

vTorrent is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto . The official website for vTorrent is vtorrent.info

vTorrent Coin Trading

vTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

