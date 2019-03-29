Virtra (VTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of Virtra stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 53,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232. Virtra has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Virtra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

VirTra, Inc, formerly VirTra Systems, Inc, is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

