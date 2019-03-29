VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 385.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 828.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 624,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 557,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,042,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 298,125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

VICI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 162.32, a quick ratio of 162.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.42%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

