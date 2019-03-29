Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,165,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,231,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $63,924.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

