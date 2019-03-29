Veru Inc (VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $6.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $7.60 million. Veru posted sales of $2.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $28.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $31.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.37 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $33.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 111.10% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $76,345.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,206 and sold 95,600 shares valued at $140,894. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veru by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.