Verra Mobility (VRRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 7673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)
Verra Mobility Corp. /New/ engages in the development of transportation solutions. It focuses on safety camera enforcement, safety and data analysis, parking solutions, rental fleet toll management, and red light enforcement. The company is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.
