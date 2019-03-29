Verra Mobility (VRRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 7673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,966,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $72,333,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $22,198,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $18,824,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $18,665,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. /New/ engages in the development of transportation solutions. It focuses on safety camera enforcement, safety and data analysis, parking solutions, rental fleet toll management, and red light enforcement. The company is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

