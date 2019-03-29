Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.67. 216,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,221,210. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

