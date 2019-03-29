Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,589,000 after acquiring an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,902,000 after acquiring an additional 275,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,790,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,367,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,487,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $352,538.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,819.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,409,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,093.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,138 shares of company stock worth $4,389,117. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $119.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

