Verint Systems (VRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 32,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 351,104 shares.The stock last traded at $60.40 and had previously closed at $58.90.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.
In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.
