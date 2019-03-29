Verint Systems (VRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 32,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 351,104 shares.The stock last traded at $60.40 and had previously closed at $58.90.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Verint Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 408,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,247,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/verint-systems-vrnt-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.