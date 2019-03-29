Vereit Inc (VER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,331,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,573,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 55,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,334,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 734,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vereit stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,945. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $313.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

