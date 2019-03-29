VEON (VEON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.16

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 39822028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

