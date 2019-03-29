Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Director James D. Shelton Sells 5,940 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 2,779,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,835. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 162,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

