Veeco Instruments (VECO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $518.29 million, a P/E ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $98.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

