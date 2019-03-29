Vectura Group’s (VEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VEC. Numis Securities assumed coverage on Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.52).

LON VEC opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $477.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.86.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

