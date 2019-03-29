Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 71.83%.
VBLT opened at $1.56 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.