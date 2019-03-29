Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 71.83%.

VBLT opened at $1.56 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/vascular-biogenics-vblt-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital set a $3.00 target price on Vascular Biogenics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.