Varta (VAR1) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.60 ($39.07) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Varta stock opened at €38.54 ($44.81) on Friday. Varta has a 52 week low of €17.67 ($20.55) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.70.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, as well as for other wearable applications, including electrical appliances, such as Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring hypertension, blood sugar, and bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

