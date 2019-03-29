Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.17

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.17 and last traded at $141.63, with a volume of 14144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $308,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,467.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $807,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,698 shares of company stock worth $7,092,709. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

