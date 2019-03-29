VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Stake Lessened by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV VCSH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

