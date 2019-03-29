Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $86.91. 211,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,605. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

