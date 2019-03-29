Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $6,393,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,968,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 119,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,585,828. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

