Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 469,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,730. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $125.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

