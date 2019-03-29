Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Holdings Cut by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,420,000 after acquiring an additional 236,358 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 5,876,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,627,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,293,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,627,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,293,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $108.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

