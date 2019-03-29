Valmec Ltd (VMX) Insider Steve Dropullch Purchases 75,000 Shares

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Steve Dropullch purchased 75,000 shares of Valmec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$17,025.00 ($12,074.47).

Shares of ASX:VMX remained flat at $A$0.22 ($0.16) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares. The company has a market cap of $27.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66.

Valmec Company Profile

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

