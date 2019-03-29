Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Valley National Bancorp worth $33,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

In other news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $256.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

