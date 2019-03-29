Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to announce $252.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $254.60 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $239.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $256.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.53 million.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,410.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

