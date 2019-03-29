Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $174,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,039,000 after acquiring an additional 233,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,262,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,123,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,628,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,491,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

