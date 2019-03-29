Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $121,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 116,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Citigroup lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

