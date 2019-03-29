Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.88. 64,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,170. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1848 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

