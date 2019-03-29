Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 733 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET (FDN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET (NYSEARCA:FDN) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET by 1,717.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.80. 4,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,063. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DOW JONES INTERNET has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

