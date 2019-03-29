Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 4,451 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,970,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,912. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/valley-national-advisers-inc-acquires-4451-shares-of-schwab-international-small-cap-equity-etf-schc.html.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.