Valero Energy’s (VLO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Standpoint Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 876.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

