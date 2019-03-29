V Systems Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00002104 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.30 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V Systems has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00404005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.01577423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00230340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001212 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 5,217,805,440 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

