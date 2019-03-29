Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,156,503 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 8,367,661 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,373,243 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $9.30 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 995.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,250,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after buying an additional 20,218,735 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Uxin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UXIN opened at $3.68 on Friday. Uxin has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

