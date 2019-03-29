USG Co. (USG) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of USG worth $34,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in USG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in USG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in USG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,009.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE USG opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. USG Co. has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.50 million. USG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls and ceilings of residential, nonresidential, and institutional buildings; and agricultural and industrial customers.

