UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

UNH opened at $242.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $214.00 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

