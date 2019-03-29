United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 11,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,426,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,035,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,753,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347,718 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 12,402.9% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Technologies from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other United Technologies news, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

