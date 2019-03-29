United Services Automobile Association Purchases 114,658 Shares of Sprint Corp (S)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,658 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 2,277.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,366,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,338,000 after buying an additional 10,888,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprint by 145.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,604,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,275,000 after buying an additional 5,100,266 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sprint by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,425,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,946,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,787,000 after buying an additional 4,409,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprint by 2.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,585,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,695. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

