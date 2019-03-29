United Services Automobile Association Has $1.13 Million Stake in Forty Seven Inc (FTSV)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Forty Seven were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 399,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 572,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 338,489 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 51.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 117,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $431,514.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,548.

NASDAQ FTSV traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $16.25. 846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,717. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. FIG Partners began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Forty Seven Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

