United Services Automobile Association Has $1.01 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,701 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,301,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,791,000 after buying an additional 214,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,338,000 after buying an additional 129,262 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hawaiian by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,433,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hawaiian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 889,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HA. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,459. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Has $1.01 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/united-services-automobile-association-has-1-01-million-stake-in-hawaiian-holdings-inc-ha.html.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.