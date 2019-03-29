United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185,325 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,781. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

