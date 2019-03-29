United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 647.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 330,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 286,389 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

