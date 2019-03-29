United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 163,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

UCBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,006. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $77,126.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $439,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

