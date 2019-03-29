UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UNCFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Citigroup raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UniCredit in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.89. 6,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,736. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.