Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Under Armour by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $453,084.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

UA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 31,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.95. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

