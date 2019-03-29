UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. UnbreakableCoin has a total market capitalization of $249,413.00 and $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnbreakableCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.04145685 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.01928923 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00051485 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003465 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000245 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Profile

UNB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnbreakableCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnbreakableCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.