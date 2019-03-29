UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to report sales of $34.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.17 million to $35.81 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH posted sales of $29.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $146.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.44 million to $150.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.92 million, with estimates ranging from $147.49 million to $164.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $546.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Mitchell purchased 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $200,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,834 shares of company stock valued at $445,002 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

