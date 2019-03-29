UDR, Inc. (UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.08 Million

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post sales of $267.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.10 million and the highest is $267.95 million. UDR reported sales of $253.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

In related news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $192,876.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,276 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 42,605,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,015 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,065,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UDR by 3,986.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,828 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,696,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,912,000 after purchasing an additional 958,499 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. 2,037,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,942. UDR has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

