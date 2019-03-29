UDR, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for UDR in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. UDR has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

In other UDR news, Chairman Thomas W. Toomey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,682,826 shares in the company, valued at $75,828,139.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3,986.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

